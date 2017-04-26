GSHS Band musical benefit April 28

A musical benefit for the Gulf Shores High School marching band will be held Friday April 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church Auditorium in the Winn-Dixie plaza on Hwy. 59. Tickets at $10 pp are now available at Ribs and Reds, Gulf Shores UMC, the Gulf Shores High School office or at the door.

Sponsored by Ribs and Reds restaurant and Gulf Shores UMC, all profits will go to benefit the marching band in the wake of the Mardi Gras parade tragedy in February this year. A number of young musical guests will perform including St. Benedict Catholic School Performance Choir, the GSUMC youth choir, middle school students, Maura Hawkins, Caitlin Sommerville, David Brackett and others. The event will be hosted by Ribs and Reds owner Don Stafford, himself a well-known entertainer, and Cody Johnson, popular local multi-instrumentalist, singer and Director of Worship Arts at GSUMC.