GSHS Visual Arts Students Advance To States

The following GSHS Visual Arts students had work selected to be judged at the State level for the Superintendent’s Art exhibit. GSHS had the most entries selected this year from the High School level 7. Pictured: Luke Ball, Addison Bullard, Chandler Wells, Lauren Baisch, Jaylee Dempsey, Dior Brown and Jeremey Koonce.