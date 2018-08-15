GSMS Cheerleaders are “top bananas”

The Gulf Shores Middle School cheerleaders attended UCA camp at the Beach Club Resort. They were awarded the Top Banana and two gold superior ribbons for their cheer and rally routine. The team also received the Superior trophy for their excellent scores all week. Kambrie Rowe and Natalee Cerne were chosen for the Pin It Forward Award. Nevaeh Williams and Kaitlyn Hoff made UCA All-American. Pictured: Cheerleaders: Kaitlyn Hoff, Nevaeh Williams, Addison Reddick, Kambrie Rowe, Natalee Cerne, Jordyn Buckmaster, Kaleigh Davis, Morgan McCartney, Natalie Daniel, and Siddah Weihing; Coaches: Kristin Weaver and Megan Michaelson.