GSPD Assn. hosts Shop With A Cop for local kids

The Gulf Shores Police Association hosted a Shop with a Cop Christmas event where local children, selected by referrals from school officials, participated in a fun filled day with their local heroes.

The event created a positive one on one experience while assisting children and their families during the holiday season. These experiences are beneficial to the officers as well. Building trust is an important bonding process between the officers and the community they serve.

Uniformed officers from GSPD picked up children and provided a police escort to the shopping destination. Each child received money to shop for their families and themselves. Following the shopping spree the officer and child enjoyed breakfast at Hazel’s Nook while the gifts were wrapped by GSPD family and friends.

To help sponsor the program, make checks make payable to the Gulf Shores Police Association. The address is P.O Box 896 Gulf Shores, AL 36547. For more info, contact Cpl. Josh Hoguet at 251-968-4657.