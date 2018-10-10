GSPD National Night out at Pelican Place postponed ‘til Nov. 14

The Gulf Shores Police Department sponsored National Night Out, originally scheduled on Oct. 9, has been postponed until Wednesday, Nov. 14 from 5-8 p.m. at Pelican Place Mall, located at 3800 Gulf Shores Pkwy. For more info, call 251-968-2431.

Free festivities include a cookout sponsored by Target, Publix, and Pelican Place Mall. The party will also feature displays by the Gulf Shores Police Dept., Gulf Shores Fire/Rescue, and Alabama State Trooper Aviation Unit. Join and meet your police officers and have your children fingerprinted as a part of a family safety plan.

The GSPD Mobile Command Post and Police Tahoes will be on display. The GSPD K-9 Unit will be providing a demonstration. There will also be a police car show and numerous displays by area businesses. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.