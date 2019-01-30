GSUMC Concert Series continues in February

3-time Grammy winner joins Brent Burns on Feb. 12

A variety of star-studded concerts, including 3-time grammy-award winner Linda Davis with local favorite Brent Burns (pictured) are in store for area music lovers throughout February at Gulf Shores United Methodist Church. Lang Scott and Bill Whyte are also In The Round with Burns and Davis at the Feb. 12 show billed as “an intimate night of songs, stories & laughs.”

Eliciting laughter from audiences is a given when Burns takes is on his game. and this show will surely include Burns’ ode to his favorite demographic, “If It’s Snowbird Season, Why Can’t We Shoot ‘Em.”

In his Ray Stevens’ style, Burns weaves offbeat and colorful missives about everyday occurrences. His songs somehow seem funnier the more often you hear his hilarious musical yarns.

Orange Beach-Gulf Shores Tourism’s Official Musical Ambassador, Burns has even written and recorded a song, “Retired,” with Stevens.

Burns still continues a busy touring and local (Fin & Fork, LuLu’s, Big Beach Brewery) schedule, as he notes in his song, “I’ll Stop Singing When The Phone Stops Ringing.’’

Burns, a Vietnam Purple Heart recipient, puts his wry sense of humor to pen & paper with songs such as “Please Don’t Let That Kid Move Back Home,” “Trailer Park Sexy” and “Be My Baby Boomer Baby.’’

Davis and Rebe McEntire recorded a duet, “Does He Love You,” that went on to become a #1 hit and earn both artists a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Collaboration. Already in the Texas Music Hall of Fame, she’s played with Garth Brooks, George Strait and Kenny Rogers. Davis and her family were 2-time Grammy winners for their album, Hillary Scott & The Scott Family – Love Remains. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Album’s chart.

GSUMC Winter Concert Series

Note: Tickets for all shows are available Monday-Friday from 9am to noon at Thee Coffee Shop in the GSUMC South Plaza Campus. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. For more info, call office at 251-968-2411 or visit gulfshoresumc.org.

• Snowbird Broadway will be held in two performances Jan 31 and Feb 1 in the church sanctuary.

• Shane Tucker and the Promised Land Band will be in concert in the church auditorium as Elvis Remembered on Monday, Feb. 4.

• Trumpet player Dr. Michael Brown with his guests, Peter and Lynn Infanger, will perform on Friday, Feb. 8 in sanctuary.

• Composer/arranger and accomplished pianist Mark Hayes on Saturday, Feb. 9 in sanctuary.

• Linda Davis with local favorite Brent Burns on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

• USO So Modern on Friday, Feb 15, both in the GSUMC auditorium.

• SUMC organist Jackie Dahlman and her guest, flutist Elisa Lyle, will bring Sacred Sounds on the fully-restored sanctuary pipe organ on Sunday, Feb 17.

• On Tuesday, Feb. 19, local songstress, guitarist and radio personality Lisa Christian will bring a variety of yesterday’s forgotten favorites in the GSUMC auditorium.

• Stained Glass Bluegrass featuring several bluegrass gospel groups and The Sandspur Band, on Feb. 22 and 23.