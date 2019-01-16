GSUMC concerts include Jan. 21 Elvis Gospel Show

Three on a String will be the entertainment on Friday, January 18 at 7 p.m. for the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church’s popular winter concert season in the church sanctuary. Additional shows include the (pictured) Elvis Gospel Show on Monday, January 21, Monroe Crossing on Friday, January 25, and Cody and Friends Jr. on Saturday, January 26.

Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to noon at Thee Coffee Shop in the GSUMC South Plaza Campus and also on Tuesdays in the GSUMC auditorium at Snowbird Coffee.

All shows are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person with the exception of the Elvis Gospel Show with tickets at $15 per person. For more info, call 251-968-2411 or visit gulfshoresumc.org.