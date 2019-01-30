GSUMC Mother’s Day Out Valentine’s gourmet apple fundraiser

Program has benefited young families in community for 37 years

Once again Mother’s Day Out and Preschool at Gulf Shores United Methodist Church has partnered with A Specialty Bakery in Gulf Shores for their annual Valentine’s Day Gourmet Apple Fundraiser. These special apples are hand-dipped in layers of caramel, milk chocolate, and white chocolate both with and without pecans. Apples will be individually wrapped with an attached gift tag and are $15 or $17 with nuts. Apples will be available for pick up on Wednesday, February 13, at the church. For information on the Mother’s Day Out and Preschool program or to order gourmet apples, contact 251.968.4328.

Proceeds this year will go towards new carpeting and playground maintenance. Thank you in advance for the continued support of this program which has benefited young families in our community for 37 years!