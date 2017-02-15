GTs On The Bay Will Open in Cayman Grill Building

Local restaurant owners Brian and Jodi Harsany are scheduled to open another restaurant in Orange Beach. GTs On The Bay, formerly Cayman Grill, is located on Canal Road overlooking Wolf Bay. With stunning views and bay front dining, GTs will feature a diverse and one-of-kind menu. Guests will be able to savor unique culinary choices and a blend of local favorites, in addition to special creations in a family friendly atmosphere. Diners will enjoy a stone hearth pizza oven and fresh made salad bar as well as craft beers and daily happy hour. Soon to be favorites such as their Cajun empanadas, chicken carbonara and fish tacos will delight locals and visitors alike. “We are excited to be able to offer another unique dining experience in Orange Beach,” stated Brian Harsany. “GTs will provide an atmosphere where guests can gather with friends and family and enjoy the unforgettable dining experience we offer at each of our locations.” Harsany’s other restaurants include Cosmo’s Restaurant & Bar, Luna’s Eat & Drink and BuzzCatz Coffee & Sweets located at Cosmo’s Courtyard on Canal Road and Cobalt, The Restaurant, nestled under the Perdido Pass.