Guided tours of Ft. Morgan Tues. & Thurs. through May

Visit Fort Morgan Historic Site for a guided tour by a historian every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. through May. Learn a little more about the history of military occupations at Mobile Point from The War of 1812 until the end of WWII. Guided tours will be held at 10 a.m. only. You can also visit Fort Morgan any day of the week from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for a self guided tour. Visit the museum and gift shop. Explore the brick fort, the siege line or mortar battery and the beach too. For more info, call 251-540-7202 or visit fort-morgan.org.