Gulf Coast Art Alliance Winter Classes

In the Gallery at 225 East 24th Ave., Gulf Shores. Info: 251-948-2627 or gulfcoastartsalliance@gmail.com or gulfcoastartsalliance.com.

• Beginning Oil Painting, Joanne Hall, Feb. 2-March 9, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., $175.00 (supply list available at www.gulfcoastartsalliance.com)

• The Wonder of Watercolor Workshop, Michael Davis, Feb. 6-7, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., $225.00 (supply list available at www.gulfcoastartsalliance.com)

• Photography by Dorie Parsons, $20 per person, bring your camera: Composition-The Art of Photography, Feb. 4, 10-11:00 a.m.; Photographing Birds, Feb. 11, 10-11:00 a.m.

• Mardi Gras Beads Crafts, Feb. 18, 10-11:00 a.m.