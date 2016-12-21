Gulf Coast Arts Alliance Ballyhoo Fest is March 4

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance will host its second annual Ballyhoo Festival, a celebration of fine art and culture, March 4 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at 225 East 24th Avenue in the Waterway Village district of Gulf Shores. Artists can register for this juried event online at www.ballyhoofestival.com. The deadline to enter is January 31.

Free to the public, The Ballyhoo Festival is a fine arts event, which also focuses on cultural exchange. In addition to some of the finest artists in the Southeast, Ballyhoo Festival will feature performances by the Poarch Creek Indians of Poarch, Alabama, the only nationally recognized tribe in the state. For additional information, visit ballyhoofestival.com.

The Ballyhoo Stage will feature local and regional bands and will host the Queen of Ballyhoo Contest. The Queen of Ballyhoo Contest is open to all ages over 16 and is designed as a fun event, with entry fee and donations going to charitable, non-profit entities. This event will be hosted and judged by local and regional TV and radio personalities.

The Ballyhoo Festival will feature on-site demonstrations of glass making, basket weaving, spinning wheel fabric weaving and the throwing of pottery.

There will be plenty of entertainment and cultural exchange for children and families including the “Ballyhoo Train”. Shaped like a cow, this train will transport little ones around the perimeter of the festival grounds, making a stop at Lollipop Lane for a sweet treat. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will present a Petting Zoo for children. Little ones can get “up close and personal” with animals they can only see at a distance at the Zoo.

Crosswinds Church will be in charge of the Kaleidoscope Children’s Art tents. Painted rocks, clay crafts, acrylic painting and other art activities will provide plenty of entertainment for creative little minds.

The Kiwanis Club and many of the Waterway Village restaurants will be offering delicious food such as gumbo, pastalaya, seafood, grilled hamburgers and many other wonderful foods. To honor the Poarch Creek Indians, roasted corn and peanuts will be offered for sale. Visitors will have plent