Gulf Coast Cornhole Series stops at ‘Bama on July 22

The Gulf Coast Cornhole Series makes its annual stop at the Flora-Bama Lounge & Package on Perdido Key on Saturday, July 22. This is the seventh year the ‘Bama has sponsored the Series, which consists of monthly qualifying tournaments from Ft. Walton Beach to Perdido. The series ends with a September 30 championship tourney at Casino Beach Bar on Pensacola Beach.

If you pre-register, it’s $30 per team. Teams that sign up at the registration booth the day of the tournament pay $40/team. Registration stats at 11 a.m and games at noon in both Rookie and Masters/ACO divisions. Over $1000 in prizes given out at qualifying tourneys throughout the series, and accumulate points for the Gulf Coast Cornhole Series championship, with $1000 in cash and prizes given at the final championship tournament. For more info, call 850-232-3086 or 850-582-1200.

Pictured: The Mercy Men, representing The Purple Parrot on Perdido Key, took down the Masters Division to stay in contention for the overall champions’ trophy. (#purpleparrot #cornhole)