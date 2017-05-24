Gulf Congressmen ask Secretary of Commerce to step in

Say National Marine Fisheries Service used inaccurate data

Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne and four other Gulf Coast Congressmen have sent a letter to Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross today urging him to extend the number of days for the 2017 Red Snapper season in federal waters.

In asking for a longer season, the Gulf Coast congressmen point to the inaccurate data the National Marine Fisheries Service used to set the 2017 data.

Byrne said: “A three day Red Snapper season is simply not acceptable, especially given how many Red Snapper there are in the Gulf right now. Anyone who knows anything about Gulf Coast fisheries would agree that the Red Snapper fishery is incredibly healthy.

“By bringing other Gulf Coast Congressmen together, I am hopeful we can get the Trump Administrative and Secretary Ross to provide some relief for our recreational fishermen ahead of the 2017 federal season.”

The letter was also signed by Congressmen Garrett Graves (R-LA), Randy Weber (R-TX), John Carter (R-TX), and Steven Palazzo (R-MS).

Pictured: (David Rainer) Chandra Wright shows off her catch on a trip with Capt. Randy Boggs.