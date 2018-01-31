Gulf Islands National Seashore named Florida’s top attraction

Gulf Islands National Seashore, which includes Johnson Beach on Perdido Key, was named the best attraction in the state of Florida by 10Best, a travel content provider under USA Today.

Although it also includes beaches in Mississipi, in Florida, it stretches from Perdido Key on the state’s westernmost waterfront and continues at Pensacola Beach’s Fort Pickens National Park.

Undulating with the Panhandle’s patent dunes of talcum sands, this continuum of platinum sandscape feels otherworldly and primitive, according to the 10Best.com news release. and the Santa Rosa Area

Clearwater Beach – Clearwater, Darling National Wildlife Refuge in Sanibel, Dry Tortugas National Park, Crystal River Complex in Crystal River and the St. Augustine Historic District placed 2nd through fifth in online voting.

Universal Orlando Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Bahia Honda State Park and Kennedy Space Center also placed in the top 10.

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to picked the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.