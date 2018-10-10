Gulf Shores Goes Pink

The Gulf Shores Fire Station on West First St. was a very colorful place during a recent free community gathering and BBQ sponsored by the GFWC South Baldwin Woman’s Club and Gulf Shores Fire & Rescue. Titled Gulf Shores Goes Pink, the event raised funds and awareness for the Guardians of the Ribbon Pink Heals of Lower Alabama. Pink Heals started in 2007 to help people battling cancer with a focus on women and what they mean to us in our daily lives. Since that time the program has evolved to be the driving force of change in the way this country is raising funds by taking the theme of Pink Fire Trucks and Pink Police Cars to serve the community by putting people first instead of causes. Woman’s Club President Marsha Andrews presented a check for $1080 from Gulf Shores Goes Pink proceeds. “This money will be donated to Guardians of the Ribbon – Lower Alabama Chapter to assist them with continuing their mission supporting women in the fight against cancer. Thank you to everyone who came out to show their support,’’ she said.