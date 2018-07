Gulf Shores Legion hosts July 21 Patriots Cornhole Tourney

The Patriots’ Corn Hole Tournament will be held on Saturday, July 21 at American Legion Post 44 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Post 44 is located at 6781 Hwy. 59 in Gulf Shores. More info: (251) 948-6119. Early registration is $20 per pair. Proceeds go to Alabama’s Annual Veterans Retreat assisting those suffering from PTSD.