Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism releases tourism update

Herb Malone, president and CEO for Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism, projected a 5 percent increase in economic impact for 2017 during the annual State of Tourism report to the business community at Coastal Alabama Business Chamber’s First Friday Forum at LuLu’s in Gulf Shores. “With much rain and tropical storm impacts in the summer and early fall, summer numbers were just slightly ahead of 2016, while other shoulder seasons have had larger gains in lodging tax revenue and retail sales,” Malone said.

Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism serves as the official destination marketing organization for the cities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach in addition to the unincorporated area of Fort Morgan. For the full tourism report, go to

gulfshores.com/stats.