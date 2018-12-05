Gulf Shores registering kids for Santa phone calls

The City of Gulf Shores invites parents to register children for a special message from Santa. Celebrate the holiday season with a free personalized phone call from Santa guaranteed to amaze your child! Registration for Phone Calls from Santa will be open until Friday, December 7. Santa will make phone calls on December 13-14 from 5 to 7 p.m. Phone calls will be made two times to reach your child at the requested day and time. If a child is unavailable, Santa will leave a voice message.

You may register for Phone Calls from Santa online at gulfshoresal.gov/recreationregistration or in person at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center or Cultural Center.