Gulf Shores School System is a done deal; now the work begins

By Fran Thompson

A little over three years ago, a record number of Orange Beach voters turned out to vote overwhelmingly against that city forming its own school system.

“Let the people vote,’’ Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said on the day of reckoning. “If it passes, then we will move forward with a separation agreement and move forward with our system. If it fails, then we will immediately reassess and contact the county and see if we cannot find a way to work with the county and improve our education system here in Orange Beach and in Gulf Shores.’’

Before the vote, Orange Beach’s City Council stood united as citizens lined up to speak passionately and eloquently during a series of sometimes contentious town hall meetings. Best selling author Andy Andrews even showed up to speak in favor of the split.

City officials pointed out that property taxes collected from condo owners would pay disproportionately for what would by far be the best funded school system in Alabama. By far.

Charts were produced showing how property values had risen exponentially in cities that formed their own school system. Other charts showed all but one of the 20 highest rated school systems in the entire state were run by cities. And, remember, the schools would mostly be funded by condo row.

The city’s elected officials and a very vocal group of supporters thought it was the best way to move the city forward. But Orange Beach voters felt otherwise. Maybe they didn’t want the city to move forward or they defined the word differently.

Gulf Shores went in a different direction, as its City Council, without public meetings of any kind, voted on Oct. 9 to form its own school system. The city is now accepting applications for a five-person school board. That Board will be named on Oct. 30. The Board will hire a superintendent by the end of next month and begin the process of separating from Baldwin County Schools.

It’s a done deal.

Just before the Gulf Shores Council’s blockbuster vote, five of the seven members of the elected Baldwin County School Board voted to fund a new middle school in Orange Beach (the Orange Beach representative, Angie Swiger, voted nay). That school will be open in August of 2019, the same month Gulf Shores is expecting to open its doors.

The new Orange Beach school would have allowed the overcrowded Gulf Shores Elementary School to utilize the adjacent Gulf Shores Middle School building and alleviate what everyone agrees is a case of severe overcrowding at GSES. And what a location. Adjacent to one of the most remarkable eco-friendly (and kid friendly) nature reserves in the country.

But Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft says that his Council’s decision to break from the county was not about facilities.

“It’s not about buildings. It’s about better education for our children,’’ Mayor Craft said. “Our kids are not getting the education that they deserve.’’

Gulf Shores is not planning to increase taxes to fund its school system, so a citizens’ vote for approval is not necessary. Instead, the city will dip into surplus funds to pay for the schools.

“It doesn’t require a vote unless we need more money,’’ Mayor Craft said. “We created this model by design – from nothing to $30 million in reserves.’’

Besides, the city is already spending close to $1 million yearly providing ancillary services for its schools, the mayor added.

Funding for new school buildings was overwhelmingly shot down by voters throughout Baldwin County in a 2015 referendum, as was an earlier referendum to form a joint Island School System with Orange Beach back in 2007.

Even though there is little precedent for it, Mayor Craft said it may not be necessary to ask Gulf Shores voters to pay even a minimal 3 mills of property tax (an increase of $30 on a home assessed at $100K) to fund its schools.

But if that happens, it will be at least five years from now, and he fully expects his constituency to vote in favor of the tax, as the city will demonstrate that the Gulf Shores model is far superior to the status quo.

The numbers are complicated when determining per pupil funding. There is never going to be a time when Gulf Shores gets back what it pays into the State Foundation program. Baldwin County already ranks near the bottom of Alabama’s 133 systems in state funding per student.

According to reporting from John Mullen, the PARCA study shows that with an average daily attendance of 1,725 students, the costs to operate a city school system will range from $14.9 million to $17.4 million. PARCA estimates the city school system will generate $15.4 million in revenues. That is definitely “do-able.”

“We were elected to make decisions that are in the best interests of the city and it is our determination and strong belief that this is the best thing we can do to grow our residential,’’ Mayor Craft said. “We want quality people to move here instead of moving away from the schools.’’

The mayor added that tourism growth in the city is almost at capacity and the school system would be an incubator that would allow the city to continue to grow its other sectors.

It is certain that the Gulf Shores School System will include partnerships with Auburn, Coastal Community College and the University of South Alabama, as all three of those universities already have a presence in the city, and Gulf Shores plans to offer the International Baccalaureate program and other honors courses, the mayor said. Career technical training is also a big part of the plan.

There is no doubting Mayor Craft’s sincerity when he says his goal is to prepare Gulf Shores kids for the future. There is no doubting his work ethic.

Why would he take on such a monumental challenge? One that would have been voted down, if City Council took the same approach as Orange Beach and left it up to the voters?

My answer is to simply take the mayor at his word. He believes he is doing the job he was elected to do. He deserves our respect for that.

“It’s what we believe will make this a better place to raise kids,’’ the Mayor said. “If we want to continue to grow residentially, this all makes sense.’’

The decision’s been made. We have our own school system now. Let’s work to make it the best in the state. It makes sense.