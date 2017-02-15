Gulf Shores sends 17 swimmers to GPAC Winter Invitational

The Gulf Shores Swim Team sent 13 swimmers to the GPAC Winter Invitational meet at the University of West Florida. This is one of the largest meets that Gulf Shores Swim Team attends each winter.

Seven members of Gulf Shores Swim Team scored points in the meet in individual events. Jack Biggs led the team with 70 points. Also scoring points were: Murray Reed, Cassaundra Compton, Cody Hall, Kimberly Lee, Ruby Rosnagle, and Davis Stephenson. Kamdyn McAdams gets a special mention. This was his first USA Swimming swim meet.

Two team records were broken during the meet. Murray Reed broke the record in the 200 yard Individual Medley for 9-10 year old boys. Jack Biggs finished second in the 50 yard Breaststroke for 7-8 year old boys and set a new team record.

The team posted 3 individual event victories during the meet. Jack Biggs won the 25 yard Backstroke and the 25 yard Freestyle for his age group. Ruby Rosnagle won the 50 yard Butterfly in the 13-14 year old girls division.

At this meet, Murray Reed qualified for the Southeastern Swimming Short Course Championships in the 50 and 100 yard Freestyle for 10 and under boys. Murray finished in 3rd place in the 50 yard race and in 4th place in the 100. The meet will be held at Auburn University February 17-19. Teams from Alabama, Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle will participate in the meet.

After the Feb. 4-5 Polar Bear Meet, the team will enter the District Championships to be held at the UWF aquatic facility. This meet is the focus of the winter season for most of the young swimmers on the Gulf Shores Team. It represents the Southern District Championship for the 8 and under age group. For further information about the swim team and other aquatic programs offered by the City of Gulf Shores, contact Coach Brook Hopkins at 251-968-1427.