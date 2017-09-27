Gulf Shores Sensory Garden topic at Oct. 4 G.S. Garden club meeting

Mark Acreman and Harlan Harrison from The City of Gulf Shores will be the guest speakers at the Gulf Shores Garden Club’s Oct. 4 meeting at the Harry Roberts Community Center, located at 300 East 16th Ave. in Gulf Shores. They will talk to the club about the planned Gulf Shores Sensory Garden that will be built on city owned property across from the Bodenhamer Center.

Social time begins at 9:15 a.m. The program is presented at 9:45 a.m., with a business meeting following the program. Guests and new members are always welcome. For more club information, call 251-968-568 or visit gsgardenclub.com or facebook.

The Gulf Shores Garden Club provides members with opportunities to gain new ideas in gardening, floral design and landscaping. Having fun, making new friends and participating in local civic projects are part of what makes members of the Gulf Shores Garden Club part of a special group.