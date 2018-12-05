Gulf Shores Snowball Drop, Parade, Holiday Celebration Dec. 7

G.S. Snowball Drop, Parade, Holiday Celebration Dec. 7

By Hanna Dean

The City of Gulf Shores will host a Snowball Drop on Friday, December 7, following the Annual Lighted Christmas Parade at Johnnie Sims Park.

The Snowball Drop is a man-made blizzard as 4,000 ping pong balls will be dropped from above by Santa. Winning snowballs will have a number that correlates with a prize supplied by our generous sponsors.

Prizes total at nearly $2,000 and range from gift cards, gift baskets, day passes, apparel and other merchandise. The grand prize is $500 Visa gift card!

Prior to the Snowball Drop, the Lighted Christmas Parade will begin at Gulf Shores Public Beach at 6:30 p.m. Floats will make their way along Highway 59 from the beach to Sims Park, where the Holiday Celebration will commence.

This event is free. For more info, call 251-968-1171 or visit gulfshoresal.gov/special events.