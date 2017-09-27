Gulf Shores Woman’s Club Fashion Show Oct. 5 at Craft Farms

The Gulf Shores Woman’s Club will host its 15th annual fashion show Thursday, October 5, at Craft Farms. This year’s show will feature the theme of “Happy Fall…Y’all” with fashions from the Beach House Boutique, Chico’s, Jubilee Apparel & Gifts, Wildflowers and Soma. Doors will open at 10 am for a silent auction with lunch and the fashion show starting at 11:30 AM. Proceeds from the event will benefit local charities. For tickets and additional information, interested individuals may call 251-233-2440. Pictured: Models from the highly successful 2016 fundraising fashion show.