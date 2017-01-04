Gulf Shores Woman’s Club Tour of Home Feb. 11

Tickets are now available for the 40th Annual Gulf Shores Woman’s Club Tour of Homes on Feb. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and include one door prize ticket. Tickets available at the following: Gulf Shores: Jubilee Apparel & Gifts; Beach House Boutique (both at Pelican Place Shopping Center) and Coastal Flowers – Hwy. 59 (next door to Matt’s Ice Cream). Foley: Fran’s on 59. Orange Beach: Flowers by the Shore @ The Wharf; and Pack & Mail (Winn Dixie Shopping Center). Call Gilda Green, 251-948-4307 or Debby Hauble, 251) 223-4424 with any questions or if you are interested in purchasing a block of tickets for your group,.

Pictured: One of five beautiful coastal homes that will be featured in the 40th Annual Tour of Homes. Attending the tour gives participants a glimpse into the different architectural styles our area residents love to call home, or in some instances, their second home. Be it a full-time residence or not, you will be dazzled. Thank you to all homeowners, who graciously allow us to include their homes on tour. Monies raised will benefit local charities and provide scholarships for local students.