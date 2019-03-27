Gulf State Park Pier shark fishing season reopens March 31

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ permitted, managed shark fishing season at the Gulf State Park Pier reopens this Sunday. The first two managed shark fishing events will take place on the south end of the pier – called the octagon – from 7 p.m. Sunday, March 31, until 7 a.m. Monday, April 1, and from 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, until 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 3. The remaining events take place on most Sundays and Tuesdays from April through September. A complete list of dates is online at alapark.com/shark-fishing. The angler registration process has been improved to provide both primary and alternate selection date options.

The octagon will close to routine use 30 minutes prior to these events and reopen to routine use 30 minutes following them. During the events, the octagon area of the pier will be designated for the exclusive use of the participating shark anglers and their designated assistants. The remainder of the pier will be open to anglers and other pier guests as normal. The managed shark-fishing events will allow for 15 anglers per occasion, with no more than one rod and reel per angler in use. Each angler may have one assistant. This allows for a maximum of 30 individuals on the octagon area during each event. Anglers are encouraged to assist one another while fishing.

Pictured: This spinner shark was caught during a previous shark-fishing event. (Photo by David Rainer)