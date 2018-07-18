Gulf State Park Pier Shark Week July 23-27

Family friendly activities ranging from hands-on educational seminars to children’s arts & crafts are scheduled during the July 23-27 Gulf State Park Shark Week from 10 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. each day at the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier. Entrance is $3 per person for all ages and includes sightseeing on the Pier and all shark week activities.

Daily activities include 3D Shark Movie, educational displays and activities all about shark’s anatomy, senses, fins and a Sharks of the Gulf scavenger hunt on the pier. Each correct answer will get a shark tooth or small trinket to add to Shark Week visor craft. The GSP staff will also have a monitor set up to see what our new under water remote vehicle sees under the pier, and each day will also have a guest educator.

• Monday- Ocean Camp

• Tuesday- Auburn University Natural History Museum will be showing how to use a dichotomous key to identify sharks

• Wednesday- Marine Resources will have touch tanks

• Thursday- Marine Fisheries Lab with Mississippi State University at the Coastal Research and Extension Center will be doing dissections at 10:30am and 1pm

• Friday- USM’s Center for Fisheries Research and Development will have tagging info, preserved specimens and microscopes with blood slides

Pictured: Alabama Marine Resources will be back at The Gulf State Park Pier’s Shark Week on Wednesday.