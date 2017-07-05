Gymnastics will be first sporting event at Foley Event Center

The Foley Sports Tourism Complex is excited to announce the first sporting event held in the brand new Foley Event Center will be the Bound The City of Foley broke ground on the 90,000 sqft, $16.2 million facility last June. It was built as a part of the Foley Sports Tourism Complex, to accompany the 16 state-of-the-art sports fields already in use. The new property can accommodate 6 basketball courts, 12 volleyball courts, and 12 pickleball courts.

The inaugural sporting event will be the Bounders Beach Bash gymnastics meet, held in partnership with the Bama Bounders gym out of Tuscaloosa. The gymnastics meet is estimated to draw 3,000 participants and spectators from around the region.

“The Beach Bash has seen so much growth over the last few years, we were outgrowing the space we were in,” said Bama Bounders owner, Erin Kightlinger. “We are excited about the amusement park at the neighboring OWA complex, and there’s tons of space in the new building so we can continue to grow the event.”

Those hoping to compete in the Bounders Beach Bash can register until August 11 at boundersbeachbash.com. Registration is open to levels 1-10, Xcel gymnasts. Fpr more info, visit foleysportstourism.com.

Complex Director heading to T-Town

In related news, Foley Sports Tourism Complex Executive Director Don Staley has taken on the role of President and CEO of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, but he has left a strong legacy behind. Foley Mayor, John Koniar, said the entire city wishes Staley well in his new endeavors and sees this as an opportunity to underscore the city’s commitment to increasing its economic footprint through sports tourism.

“Don Staley helped the Foley Sports Tourism Complex become what it is today,” Foley Mayor John Koniar said. “We plan to continue to build on this foundation. The City of Foley is an amazing place and we want to continue to share it with our sports tourism visitors.”

By The Numbers

Facilities

– State-of-the-art flooring, lined to host 6 basketball courts, 12 volleyball courts, and 12 pickleball courts.

– Scheduled events range from RV shows, to graduations, to sporting events such as gymnastics, and archery

– Six flex rooms

– Warming kitchen

– Three concession stands

– Locker rooms

– Box office

– Parking for 1,012

– Mezzanine overlooking gym floor

Size

– Total size: 90,565 sq-ft

– Main Floor: 51,000 sq-ft

Occupancy

– Concentrated Occupancy (Receptions): 2,600

– Unconcentrated Occupancy (Banquets): 2,479

– Gym Floor Occupancy: 5,079

– Total Occupancy: 5,497

Funding

– Project funded through a $16.2 M bond to be repaid through lodging and sales tax