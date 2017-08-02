The Hangout is 2nd in state in liquor sales

The Hangout at Gulf Shores Public Beach bought the second most liquor wholesale in 2016 for on-premise consumption (not including beer or wine) from the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, according to a July 21 al.com story. The Hangout finished behind Aluburn’s Sky Bar Cafe, which bought a whopping $627,196 worth of wholesale liquor from ABC last year, according to al.com. That was almost $300,000 more than second place Hangout.

Other South Baldwin estblishiments on al.com’s top 25 ABC customers included The Grand Hotel in Point Clear at no. 4, Josephine’s Pirates Cove at no. 11, Lulu’s Restaurant in Gulf Shores at no. 19 and Orange Beach’s Cobalt Restaurant at no. 21.