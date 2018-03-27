Hangout Fest releases line-up for Thursday kick-off party

The Hangout Festival Thursday Kickoff Party will feature Phantogram, T-Pain, K.Flay, and The Knocks. Current festival ticket holders will receive a code to purchase Kickoff tickets for $40. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, March 30 at 11 a.m. CST for $55. Purchase your festival passes before 5 p.m. CST on Thursday, March 29 to receive early access at the promotional pricing. More info: hangoutmusicfest.com

The fest also released its Malibu Beach House DJ Lineup featuring Oliver Nelson, Pat Lok, Hotel Garuda, Dena Amy and a special performance by Poolside, in addition to announcing the Sunset Stage, which will have a reggae feel and feature performances by Roots of Creation, ETANA and Pacific Dub. Headliners for the May 18-20 Fest are Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, The Chainsmokers and Halsey.