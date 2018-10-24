Hangout Oyster Cook-Off & Craft Beer Weekend: Nov. 2-3

Whole lotta’ shakin’ & shuckin’ goin’ on

Acclaimed celebrities and James Beard Award winning chefs will try to topple the Gulf Coast’s own culinary artists during the Nov. 2-3 Oyster Cook-Off & Craft Beer Weekend at the Hangout at Gulf Shores Public Beach.

The Friday Craft Beer Kickoff & Brew B’Que Celebration is from 6 – 11 p.m. and includes tastings of 60 beers from 30 breweries. Tickets are $40 and $50 at the door. Matt Maeson and Billy Raffoul will entertain and a vendors will be selling BBQ.

Saturday’s Oyster Cook-Off is from 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and wil feature competition in three categories (Rockefeller, Gulf Coast Cajun and Raw). Admission is $10 per person, free for children 12 & under. Michael Ray and The Red Clay Strays will play. Tasting books are required to purchase food. Booklets are $30 for 15 tickets.

More info: hangoutcookoff. com.

Celebrity chefs joining representatives from 40 restaurants at the fest include Martie Duncan, Justin Warner and Cory Bahr from The Food Network. Other attractions include selections of boutique-farmed oysters from New England, the Pacific Northwest, the Mid-Atlantic, California and the Gulf Coast, oyster shucking instructions sponsored by Alabama Gulf Seafood and the new Hands-On Demo Stage presented by Rouses Markets.

Among the most anticipated fest events are fastest oyster shucker an best bloody mary contests. More info: hangoutcookoff. com.



Local participating chefs include (clockwise from top left) Pete Blohme of Panini Pete’s and The Sunset Grille; Irv Miller of Jackson’s Steakhouse; Brody Olive of The Perdido Beach Resort; John Hamme of Coast Restaurant at The Beach Club; Nate Sloan of Rotolos; J.R. Hawkins of Picnic Beach; Brandon Lykins of King Neptune’s Seafood Restaurant; Marcus Walden of The Hangout; Michelle Adair of Sunliner Diner; Zach Peninger of Gulf Island Grill. Not Pictured: Tim Hensley of The Royal Oyster; Joshua Mileski of Bar 45 at One Club; Landon Benton of Salt at San Roc Cay; grillican of Live Bait; Justin Componation of The Gulf.