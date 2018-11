Hansel & Gretel Brunch Theatre Dec. 2 in O.B.

Expect Excellence Theatre Program’s production of Dom DeLuise’s Hansel and Gretel Brunch Theatre is scheduled on Sounday, Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center (27235 Canal Road). Tickets are $10 and include the performance and a buffet brunch provided by Island Epicurean. Children 6 and younger are admitted free. For more info, call (251) 981-6028.