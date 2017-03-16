Happiness Retreat slated on West Beach April 6-9

Local yoga instructors Kristen O’Connel and Jennifer Guthrie will host The Happiness Retreat April April 6-9 at Halekai III, a luxurious beachhouse in Gulf Shores.

With a shared purpose of helping help people find their happiest healthiest selves, the event hosts will share the good, bad and beautifully wild discoveries, pitfalls and tools they’ve made on our own personal journeys to discovering what happiness means individually.

The all-inclusive, three-day weekend luxury retreat includes accommodations in a stunning private beach-front home, healthy spa cuisine, yoga, workshops and down time to relax and reflect.

Workshops will include studies on the joy of connection and purpose of gratitude. Morning and restorative yoga classes will be offered along with guided meditations.

Accommodation amenities include pool and hot tub access, lounge areas, two kitchens, 11 bathrooms and a private beach area.

The goal of The Happiness Retreat is to give guests time to reconnect and even redefine what happiness is to them.

Prices vary and early bird discounts are available. For more info, visit HappinessRetreatOnTheBeach.com or call 251-968-4569. A limited number of spots are available.