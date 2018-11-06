Harvest Music Fest Nov. 17 at Veranda at the Preserve

Grab your friends & family and come enjoy the ultimate fall jam beside a beautiful lake with great food, live music, and a good time at the First Annual Harvest Music Festival at The Veranda at the Preserve (Soldier’s Creek Golf Club) on County Rd. 95 in Elberta from 10 a.m. ‘til 9 p.m.

Featuring top rated food trucks, an incredible kids zone with inflatables, hayrides, face painting, hot air balloon rides, on site RV and tent camping, and vendors galore, all in a beautiful country setting, this fest will soon become a South Baldwin fall staple.

Admission is free from 10 a.m. ‘til dusk. At dark there will be wristband cover charge of $10, but if you have already arrived, it’s free to stay. So come out early for a full day of fun.

In addition to food trucks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic bev The musical lineup includes Whyte Caps, Roadside Glorious, Bad JUJU and Yea Probably.

“We have accumulated an amazing band lineup to include some of the most popular local bands,’’ said organizer Blake Higgins. “And it will all be right in front of the lake. We are planning to have one in the spring as well.’’

For more fest info, call 251-747-4666 or 251-504-8959 or visit the festival facebook page.

Pictured: Gulf Shores High grad Basch Jernigan and the New Orleans based Roadside Glorious will play at the First Annual Harvest Music Fest in Elberta.