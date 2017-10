Haunted Story Telling Tour Oct. 27-28 at Swift-Coles

A Halloween Haunted Story Telling Tour is planned at Bon Secour’s Swift-Coles Historic Home on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Admission is $10. The home is located at 17424 Swift-Coles Lane in Bon Secour. Info: SwiftColesHistoricHome.com