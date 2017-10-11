Who haunts Ft. Morgan? Find out during Oct. 21 tour

Who Haunts the Fort? That question that will be answered during a spooky early evening tour of the historic site, located on the western tip of Pleasure Island, during a presentation titled Known Deaths and Burials at Mobile Point on October 21 on 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Event fee is $12 per person, and patrons are asked to bring flashlights.

The eventg is limited to 100 people, first come first serve, an the fort museum and gift shop are closed for this event. To pre-purchase tickets, call 251-540-7127 with a credit card.