Higgins, Jernigan hometown show Dec. 23 at Big Beach Brewing

Singer-songwriters Tim Higgins (left) and Basch Jernigan (right) will get together for a hometown show at Big Beach Brewing Company on Friday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. They will each play a 45 minute acoustic set of their original music.

Higgins, originally of Detroit, moved to Gulf Shores in 2001. The GSHS grad writes and performs songs obout love, loss, grief, and the downfall of society.

Although personal, the songs often carry broader social implications, as his Rust Belt upbringing is channeled in straight forward imagery and gravel-throated delivery.

While in college, he formed Bible Study, a collective of songwriters that also included Emily Dozier-Ezell and Kori Hensell. Their self-described convoluted folk genre garnered much attention in West Alabama, including performances at the Kentuck Folk Art Museum and the historic Bama Theatre.

In 2014, Bible Study released Guilt Trip, recorded at WouldYou Studios in Baton Rouge under the direction of England in 1819’s Andrew Callaway.

Most recently, Higgins completed a West Coast house show tour, debuting new solo material from San Diego to Seattle. He currently resides in Nashville, where he is working on a collection of new songs dealing with themes such as blight, destruction, and responsibility.

Jernigan, born and raised in Gulf Shores, says a big part of his sound can be traced to his Gulf Coast roots. He grew up idolizing artists who graced Muscle Shoals with their presence and learned every Duane Allman lick on Live at the Fillmore East album by heart. Gritty and soulful are two words he’s always associated with musically.

Jernigan has been a working musician as a singer-songwriter, guitarist, and harmonica player for over a decade now. His musical styles that include soul, blues, pop, and folk, playing in multiple bands and duos along the Gulf coast. He played at the 2011 Hangout Fest with his former band Katawompus, as well as the 2016 Crawfest at Tulane with another former band, Low Flying Buzzards.

A recent Tulane grad, Jernigan continues to reside in New Orleans – a city he’s fallen madly in love with. His current band, Roadside Glorious, recently premiered their first single and video for “Chasing Hope,” which was filmed entirely in Gulf Shores.