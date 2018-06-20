Holy Spirit Catholic Church patriotic concert is July 1

The Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit and the Perdido Ecumenical Choir will present a special patriotic concert on Sunday, July 1 at 3 p.m. The repertoire will include popular as well as spiritual, patriotic an folk songs. The concert will include a full choir, ensemble, solo, and special guests to create a hopeful, happy, and entertaining event to celebrate our nation and its heroes. This premier concert will be followed by an ice cream social in the Parish Hall.

The Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit is located at 10650 Gulf Beach Hwy. in Pensacola, For more info, call 850-492-0837.