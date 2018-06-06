Holy Spirit Catholic Church Patriotic Concert is July 1

The Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit will present a special patriotic concert on Sunday, July 1 at 3 p.m. The repertoire for the free concert will include popular as well as spiritual works, folk songs, patriotic tunes and some lesser-known favorites. The concert will include a full choir, ensemble, solo, and spoken word pieces to create a hopeful, happy, and entertaining event to celebrate our nation and its heroes. This premier concert will be followed by an ice cream social in the Parish Hall.

The Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit is located at 10650 Gulf Beach Hwy. in Pensacola, For more info, call 850-492-0837, ext. 201.