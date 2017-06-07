Holy Spirit Thrift Shop donates $3,500 to local charities

The Holy Spirit Thrift Shop recently made donations totaling $3,500 to Wilmer Hall, a ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast, and Dyslexia Services, a branch of Children’s Literacy Service in Baldwin County. Wilmer Hall provides a on-campus living, tutoring and counseling for children in need due to poverty, abuse, neglect and homelessness.Dyslexia Services provides intensive therapy for children who struggle with dyslexic learning challenges. The Holy Spirit grant will support tutoring by a trained and certified therapist.

Holy Spirit Thrift Shop is an outreach ministry of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church.