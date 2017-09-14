Honeybee Festival, 5K & Fun Run slated Oct. 7 in Robertsdale

Applications are now being accepted for the October 7 Honey Bee Festival & 5K Run 5K Run/Walk & 1 Mile Run/Walk scheduled at 8 a.m. at Honey Bee Park in Robertsdale. The Honeybee Festival will take place at the same location from 8 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. Entry forms available on-line at cbef.org. For more information call 947-2626. This event is hosted by the Central Baldwin Education Foundation, whick works to enhance, enrich, and support the educational experience of all public school students in the Central Baldwin area by providing support and the resources to help supplement educational programs and activities.