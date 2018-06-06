I Love The ‘90’s & Alan Jackson at Wharf this month

Seats are still available for Alan Jackson’s Honky Tonk Highway Tour stop in Orange Beach at 7:30 p.m. on June 23 at The Wharf Amphitheater. Special guest Randy Houser will open.

The Country Music Hall of Famer is set to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame during a gala ceremony in New York City on June 14. Already a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Alan’s induction will place him alongside the likes of Irving Berlin and Cole Porter, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards as well as country legends like Merle Haggard, Harlan Howard, Kris Kristofferson, Loretta Lynn and Willie Nelson.

Jackson, from rural Newnan, GA, has sold nearly 60-million albums worldwide, ranks as one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists of all-time in all genres. He has released more than 60 singles – registering 50 Top Ten hits and 35 #1s.

The June 15 I Love The 90’s Tour stop at The Wharf Amphitheater will start at 7:30 p.m. and feature Salt N Pepa, Rob Base, Kid N Play, Coolio, Tone Loc, and Young MC.

The rained out Dave Matthews Band concert at The Wharf has been rescheduled for July 29th. All tickets for the May 27 concert will be honored on this new date.

Tickets are also available at similar prices at the above outlets for the following shows at The Wharf Amphitheater:

• Jun 15: 7:30 p.m. – I Love The 90s Show

• Jun 23: 7:30 p.m. – Alan Jackson

• Jul 26: 7:30 p.m. – Jason Aldean

• July 29: 8 p.m. – Dave Matthews Band

• Aug 2: 7 p.m. – Miranda Lambert

• Aug 7: 7 p.m. – Imagine Dragons

• Aug 25: 7:30 p.m. – Keith Urban

• Sept. 30: 7 p.m. – NEEDTOBREATHE

To purchase tickets, go to Ticketmaster. com, call 800-745-3000, or drop by The Wharf Box Office.