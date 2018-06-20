Independence Day Dance at Loxley Civic Center

Roger & Elaine Beasley (pictured) will entertain during the Pat Crumby Independence Day Dance on July 4 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Loxley Civic Center. Denise Blanda has volunteered to serve as Committee Chair of the very popular summer holiday dance series started by Pat Crumby several years ago. Come dance to favorite songs from the 50s, 60s & 70s and keep cool while celebrating. Listeners welcome, too! Cost is $10 per person at the door payable by cash or check for the BYOB & snacks event. For more info, call 251-964-7733 or 251-370-7186.