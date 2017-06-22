Independence Day Dance at Loxley Civic Center

Roger & Elaine Beasley will entertain during the Pat Crumby Independence Day Dance on July 4 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Loxley Civic Center. The dances are named in honor of Pat Crumby, founder of the Summer Holiday Dances.

Cost is $10 per person at the door payable by cash or check for the BYOB & snacks event. The final Crumby Summer Holiday Dance is scheduled on Sept. 4 from 2-5 p.m. with music by JR Owen and Thom Ogelesby providing the entertainment.