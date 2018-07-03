Island Food Pantry July 14 at Christian Life Island Church

Christian Life the Island Church in Orange Beach will host it’s next Island Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, July 14. Baldwin County families that would like to receive a 50 pound box of food need to arrive by 8:00am. Families are asked to call Lisa in the office at 251.967.4840 to receive more details.

Island Mobile Food Pantry is part of Feeding the Gulf Coast and Feeding America initiative. Christian Life the Island Church is located at 25550 Canal Road, Orange Beach.