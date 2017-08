Island Food Pantry offers free food Sept. 9

Christian Life the Island Church will hold its next Island Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, September 9. Each family will receive at least 50 pounds of food from the 10,000 pounds of food brought out that morning. Families are asked to call the office at 251.967.4840 and ask for Lisa for further information. The food pantry continues to serve eligible residents of Baldwin County. The church is located at 25550 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach