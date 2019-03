Island Mobile Food Pantry March 23 at Christian Life

Christian Life the Island Church in Orange Beach will have its next Island Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, March 23rd. Local families can receive a minimum of 50 pounds of food between 8:00am and 10:00am. The Island Mobile Food Pantry serves residents of Baldwin County six times a year. For information on registration, please call Lisa in the office at 251.967.4840.