Island Mobile Food Pantry slated Nov. 17

Christian Life the Island Church’s Island Mobile Food Pantry celebrates its 5th year serving Baldwin County families. On Saturday, November 17, local families can once again pick up a 50 pound box of food at the Island Church. Over 2,000 families have been served over the past five years. For more information, call Lisa at 251.967.4840 at the church office. Island Mobile Food Pantry has been serving Baldwin County since 2013.