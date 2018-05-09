Island Mobile Pantry Benefit Golf Tourney slated May 18

Christian Life the Island Church is hosting its annual golf tournament to benefit the Island Mobile Food Pantry on May 18 at GlenLakes Golf Club. The fundraising event supports the Island Mobile Food Pantries offered to Baldwin County residents. Tournament sponsors and golfers are welcome. Golfers will tee off at 9 a.m. for a chance to win great prizes and enjoy a delicious post tourney lunch for the $85 registration fee. Many sponsorship options are also available. Christian Life the Island Church is dedicated to fighting hunger and food poverty for all of Baldwin County. For more details or to register for the golf tournament, call Lisa at 251.967.4840 or visit islandmobilefoodpantrygolf.com. Corporate sponsorship, tee sign sponsorship and raffle drawing prizes are still needed if anyone from the community would like to participate.