Island Spirit Awarded To LuLu’s Don DeLong

With Lucy Buffett herself in attendance, the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber recently surprised LuLu’s bartender Don DeLong with the Island Spirit Award for March 2019 during their First Friday Forum event. Don’s nomination had this to say about him, “Don is one of the happiest, most upbeat guys you will ever meet. His positive fun attitude is contagious. He has a beautiful smile that he always wears and he makes every customer feel like a VIP. He recently won the State of Alabama Bartender of the Year Award, so now locals, tourists, snowbirds, and the entire state of Alabama knows that Don is the best bartender ever.” The Island Spirit Award is presented monthly by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber. Penny Groux chairs the Island Spirit Committee. more info: islandspiritaward.com. Pictured: Island Spirit Committee Member Ellen Murphy, March Island Spirit Winner Don DeLong, and LuLu’s owner Lucy Buffett.